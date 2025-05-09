Former USD professor witnesses historic election of first American pope

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A former University of San Diego theology professor witnessed history at the Vatican when American Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the new pope.

Aaron Bianco spoke with me from St. Peter's Square moments after the announcement.

"I was shocked," Bianco said.

Bianco's journey to this historic moment began in San Diego in 2018, when he was asked by then-Bishop McElroy to start an LGBT ministry at St. John the Evangelist Church in University Heights.

After months of death threats, harassment and vandalism, he resigned as pastoral associate.

Four years later, after presenting a paper at a conference in Rome, Bianco was invited by Pope Francis for a brief meeting at the Vatican.

During that meeting, Pope Francis told an emotional Bianco he knew of his story and urged him to continue his outreach to the LGBT community.

Bianco heeded those words and traveled to Rome to witness the conclave.

In 2023, Pope Francis formally approved priests to grant blessings to same-sex couples.

"I decided to come over in the hopes we get someone that continues in Francis' direction," Bianco said.

A day before the announcement, Bianco told me Cardinal Prevost was generating buzz.

"Everyone has always said they would never pick an American, but even the media here in Italy is talking about him quite a bit," Bianco said.

His words proved prophetic when Cardinal Prevost was elected.

"I leave the piazza happy. His words were encouraging," Bianco said.

Bianco acknowledges the new pope's position on LGBT issues isn't certain. The New York Times reports that in 2012, Prevost was critical of entertainment media holding sympathy for "the homosexual lifestyle."

Still, Bianco remains hopeful, pointing to the new pope's first remarks.

"[He] talked a lot about mercy and justice and peace, so he's giving an indication that it's about social justice, which is what the church needs," Bianco said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.