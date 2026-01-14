Former Navy SEAL convicted of transporting explosives to throw at law enforcement at "No Kings Day” protests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S Attorney's Office, District of New Mexico, announced Monday that a former U.S. Navy SEAL has been convicted of intending to use explosives against law enforcement officers at the June 14, 2025, “No Kings Day” protests in San Diego.

According to the District's office, 49-year-old Gregord Vandenberg was traveling from El Paso, Texas, to San Diego, California, when he stopped in Lordsburg, New Mexico, to buy fireworks two days before the protests.

Vandenberg purchased six large mortar fireworks, designed to shoot high into the air and explode, and 72 M-150 firecrackers, which are intended to simulate gunfire at a travel center.

The press release says Vandenberg told the store clerk that he intended to throw fireworks at police officers at the protest. He asked detailed questions about the amount of gunpowder in the fireworks, their explosive impact, and their ability to harm others. He also discussed taping multiple fireworks together to increase their explosive impact.

According to the release, Vandenberg was not interested in the color or display of the fireworks—only in their ability to cause explosions and harm law enforcement.

Employees who were alarmed by Vandenberg's comments recorded his license plate and contacted law enforcement.

Vandenberg was later found in Tucson, Arizona, the following morning, and was arrested by federal agents while he was sleeping in his car at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The District Attorney's office said Vandenberg initially claimed to be traveling for work and later falsely stated he was visiting friends in Phoenix that weekend, though he was unemployed at the time.

During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement found the purchased fireworks, along with clothing displaying antisemitic, anti-Israel, and extremist symbols—including a t-shirt with an image of the Al-Qaeda flag and a t-shirt calling for the destruction of Judea.

U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Mexico

Vandenberg was also seen wearing a t-shirt while buying the fireworks that stated “AMALEK,” a term meaning "destroyer of Jews."

According to the district attorney, Vandenberg's phone showed violent and extremist content, including antisemitic, anti-Israel and anti-U.S. materials, as well as messages discussing the upcoming protests. It also showed messages suggesting Vandenberg was upset with the U.S. government, including President Trump, because he viewed the U.S. government as being controlled by Israel and the Jews.

“People in this country are free to hold their own beliefs and to express them peacefully,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison. “What they are not free to do is use explosives to threaten or terrorize others. Vandenberg intended to turn explosives into a tool of intimidation, and this verdict sends the message that attempts to substitute violence for expressing one’s opinion has no place in our communities and will be met with federal consequences.”

Vandenberg will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled. He faces 10 years in prison.