Former SDSU player eyes grudge match vs. UConn in Sweet 16 game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - On the eve of a rematch against UConn, a former San Diego State player is optimistic the team can pull off the upset.

Once again, the Aztecs hype is building and Adam Seiko is all about it.

“I'm excited. Man, I feel like I want to play again, too,” said Seiko.

Seiko, the winningest player in Aztecs history, returned in January to the US after playing in Germany. He's staying with family in Arizona, as he looks to sign his next contract.

Seiko's Aztecs career ended with the loss to UConn in last year's NCAA tourney title game.

“I have a sour taste from that game, although we made it that far. … (revenge) would be super sweet, especially in the Sweet 16. You know, we beat Alabama, the number one team in the country last year. It’s almost like this is what should happen,” said Seiko.

Seiko, who still follows the Aztecs closely, remains in a group text with the team.

"I texted them after the Yale game. ‘Onto the next one. We need this next game. We need UConn,’” said Seiko.

Seiko says one big key will be the fans, which he says helped fuel their victory over top-seeded Alabama last year.

Some other keys?

“Three-point shooting and rebounding, limiting their offensive rebounding and winning the rebounding war,” said Seiko.

ABC 10News asked Seiko who would win in a best of three game series pitting this year’s SDSU team vs. his squad.

“I’m taking us, but it would be a good matchup,” said Seiko.

One difference from last year's squad, Aztecs forward Jaedon LeDee blossoming into a star this season, which does not surprise Seiko.

“He has passion, relentlessness, humbleness, the drive. The kid is in the gym every morning every night,” said Seiko.

Seiko says another Aztec advantage is the tough but calming presence of their head coach, Brian Dutcher.

“He'll ask guys, ‘What are the key to the game … He’ll make sure you’re locked in … Being confident in yourself and continue to fight. Those are his words,” said Dutcher.

When the Aztecs tip off, Seiko will be with family, cheering on his other family.

Seiko's final prediction? 75-73, Aztecs.

“Every game we play, I’m wearing a Final Four shirt. We’re on our way. We’re on our way. We can do it again. You just got to believe,” said Seiko.