Former SD Border Patrol chief testifies in CBP confirmation hearing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The former Border Patrol chief in San Diego was in Washington Wednesday, squaring off with members of the Senate.

Rodney Scott was nominated by President Trump to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Scott was the sector chief in San Diego for about three years. He then became chief of the Border Patrol before retiring.

"If confirmed, I will leverage my experience to empower the men and women of CBP to do what they were hired to do, safeguard every American by providing secure borders and keeping trade and travel moving," said Scott during his introduction before the committee.

If approved, he would oversee the agency of more than 60,000 employees, including Border Patrol, where he served for nearly 30 years, rising through the ranks until he was named sector chief.

He played a significant role during Trump's first administration, touring the border with him. Scott also allowed ABC 10News to tour the border several times.

Scott's confirmation is not without controversy; he was questioned Wednesday about his role in the alleged cover-up in the 2010 death of Anastasio Hernandez Rojas, a man who died at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, beaten and tased while in Border Patrol custody.

Scott was the chief at the time.

Rojas' family eventually settled a civil lawsuit with the government, and none of the agents were ever charged criminally.

Wednesday, a report released by a human rights commission found the U.S. liable for his death. However, that finding has no legal standing.

"For me, there are integrity questions. There are questions about his ability to make sound judgment on issues around transparency and accountability," says Pedro Rios, the director of the American Friends Service Committee.

There is also considerable support for Scott, particularly in San Diego. Agents who worked under his leadership in San Diego tell ABC 10News that he's the perfect man for the job.

"Very, very strong leader, very strong agent, and very experienced in all the issues, currently as well," says Ryan Oropallo, a spokesperson for the National Border Patrol Council, Local 1316.

Oropallo is a retired agent who says Scott was well-liked by agents in the field and contributed to good morale.

"Chief Scott always found time to have one-on-one conversations. It was very customary to see him drive up in the field unannounced and have informal conversations, some formal conversations with agents," says Oropallo.

If confirmed by the finance committee, Scott will then need confirmation before the full Senate with a simple majority vote.