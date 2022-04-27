Former San Diego police officer suffering from motor neuron disease passes away

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Alan Alvarez, a former San Diego police officer that shared his story of battling a rare disease with ABC 10News over the last few years, has passed away.

Alvarez suffered from progressive muscular atrophy, a rare motor neuron disease in the ALS family.

His loved ones confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Alvarez spent more than 30 years with the department, calling it "a very rewarding career" during an interview in 2020.

In 2012, Alvarez was doing a firearms test when he noticed an issue with his hands. He was eventually diagnosed with progressive muscular atrophy. He had been in and out of the hospital several times this year and became bedridden.

He leaves behind his mother, Martha, and brother, Alex.

