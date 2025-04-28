Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner dies at age 82

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Bob Filner, the former California congressman who served as mayor of San Diego before resigning over sexual misconduct and harassment allegations, died at age 82.

ABC 10News learned Filner passed away on April 20 at an assisted living center in Costa Mesa, according to a family member. The family member tells us he had been in poor health for some time; however, they did not specify what the condition was.

Filner served nearly 20 years in Congress before running for San Diego mayor in 2012. In Nov. 2012, he defeated Carl DeMaio to become the 35th mayor in the city’s history.

However, several months into his mayoral tenure, multiple women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment against Filner.

Filner resigned as San Diego’s mayor in August 2013.

In an October 2013 trial, Filner pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and battery.

Filner was sentenced to three years of probation, along with three months of home detention.

