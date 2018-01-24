Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner issues harassment apology during Me Too movement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner is apologizing for sexually harassing dozens of women while serving at City Hall and in Congress.

Caryl Iseman was the 17th person to accuse Filner of harassment. She said he groped her at a party during his congressional campaign.

Iseman told 10News she remembers her encounter with Filner like it was yesterday.

"He felt very comfortable letting his hand go to my breast and, and I was astounded,” Iseman said.

Filter spoke to KQED’s California Report in the midst of the “Me Too” movement.

"If you're aware of the pain you caused, and you're aware of the necessity not only for you to change but all the men around you to change,” Filner said.

Filner resigned as mayor and pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and battery in 2013.