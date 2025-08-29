Former San Diego Congressman Randy 'Duke' Cunningham dies at 83

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former Rep. Duke Cunningham, a decorated Navy pilot and Vietnam War veteran whose political career ended in a federal corruption scandal, died Wednesday at age 83. Retired Congressman Duncan L. Hunter released a statement Friday confirming Cunningham's death.

"Duke Cunningham, my friend and colleague, represented the very best of American Heros who go out to meet our enemies at the gates," the statement said.

Cunningham died from an undisclosed illness while living in Arkansas, according to a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune. He is survived by his wife and three adult children.

The former congressman became a local hero after settling in San Diego following his military service in the late 1980s. Cunningham transitioned into local politics as a Republican in the 1990s, eventually serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.

His political career came to an abrupt end in 2005 when he pleaded guilty to accepting millions of dollars in illegal bribes. Cunningham served eight and a half years in federal prison for the corruption charges.

Before his fall from grace, Cunningham was known for his distinguished military service as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War, earning recognition for his combat achievements. He earned the Navy Cross, two Silver Stars and a Purple Heart.