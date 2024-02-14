Former San Diego Caltrans employee sues agency over alleged racist, hostile work environment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A former employee at Caltrans' San Diego branch has filed a lawsuit against the agency, accusing his former employer of creating a racist and hostile work environment.

Angel Saucedo has taken on representation from Gomez Trial Attorneys, and together they filed a complaint on Feb. 13 against the California Department of Transportation.

The complaint “for damages and demand for jury trial” accuses the agency of the following:



Discrimination based on race

Hostile work environment

Harassment based on race

Retaliation

Failure to protect from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation

Aiding and abetting illegal discrimination, harassment and retaliation

Constructive termination

In the complaint, Saucedo accused Caltrans of allowing a culture that permitted racism so severe that at least one caucasian employee would carry around a “White Privilege” card and taunt Hispanic employees — including Saucedo — with it.

Saucedo said he made four separate reports to superiors and Caltrans HR about how toxic and racially discriminatory his supervisors were being towards him, and he said no action was taken.

At a Wednesday press conference, Gomez Trial Attorneys announced outside of Caltrans San Diego headquarters on Taylor Street that they're suing on behalf of Saucedo for damages and more.

According to the complaint, Saucedo was placed under the supervision of someone referred to as a "known racist," and when Saucedo complained about him to others up in the chain of command, he was told, "Deal with it. This is the way Caltrans is and always will be.”

The complaint also showed several photos of the “White Privilege” cards that Saucedo claimed other Caucasian employees carried with them.

Per the complaint, in May 2023, Saucedo asked a supervisor for a gas card, but the supervisor handed him a "White Privilege Card” instead.

Saucedo also accused his supervisor of referring to him and other Hispanic workers as "Brownie Boys.”

The complaint goes on to claim this type of blatant racism fostered a hostile work environment at Caltrans San Diego.

Saucedo said it made other supervisors, who were Hispanic, feel empowered to bully and berate him and his colleagues.

Last August, Saucedo said he was punished with dangerous work that put his life in danger on a highway while on the job.

"I was not the first, and I will not be the last to speak out," Saucedo said. "I just hope moving forward, the next person knows that your voice can be heard. You matter, regardless of your race, regardless of what they tell you will happen to you. Stand for what's right."

The complaint's timeline shows that Saucedo was employed with Caltrans from Sept. 2021 until August 2023, when he eventually quit.

Saucedo is suing for loss of wages, benefits and more.

Steve Welborn, Caltrans' Public Affairs Manager/Legislative Affairs Liaison, issued this statement in response to the filed complaint: "Caltrans does not comment on litigation matters. Caltrans does not comment on personnel matters."