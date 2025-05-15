Former race car driver beaten in Encinitas road rage incident

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - A retired race car driver is recovering after suffering devastating injuries in a road rage incident that ended with him being repeatedly punched while sitting in his truck.

Nick Kunewalder, a 64-year-old former professional racer, says he can't feel half his face, nose or lips following the attack more than two weeks ago.

"This is easily worse than any injury I've had in a race car," Kunewalder said.

The incident began three Mondays ago when Kunewalder was driving north on Highway 101 after a trip to the beach. He noticed a small four-door car tailgating him.

"I notice this little 4-door car, and he's all over my bumper," Kunewalder said.

For several miles, the situation continued despite Kunewalder's attempts to let the driver pass.

"I was motioning for him to pass," Kunewalder said.

The car followed his every move, creating a tense situation for the longtime racing instructor and former pace car driver at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

"I turn on my left turn signal, and he’s right behind me. I turn on my right turn signal, and he’s right behind me," Kunewalder said.

When the car finally drove away, Kunewalder followed it, hoping to get a photo to identify the driver. They eventually ended up at an apartment complex on Encinitas Boulevard.

As Kunewalder sat in his truck, a man appeared at his door.

"I hear a **** you, fist raised. Pow, right to my face. Pow, again to my face," Kunewalder said. “He’s holding his keys and that goes into my face and skull.”

The assault continued despite Kunewalder's pleas.

"I said, ‘Stop! For crying out loud, stop!’" Kunewalder said.

The attacker delivered more than 12 punches before the sound of approaching sirens caused him to pause. Someone had called 911. Kunewalder to scramble out of the truck.

With people gathering around, Kunewalder looked for his glasses. He looked up and saw the man and then a female who was with him, searching for something. It turned out to be the man's keys, which he had dropped in the truck.

This meant the 42-year-old attacker was still at the scene when deputies arrived. He was arrested on a battery charge.

Kunewalder, who also suffers from multiple sclerosis, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

"Fractures in skull and eye socket," Kunewalder said.

He was treated for multiple broken bones that required reconstructive surgery. He now has double vision in his right eye.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Kunewalder maintains a positive outlook.

"Gratefully, it could have been worse. I'm so thankful," Kunewalder said.

The case was sent to the District Attorney's Office, which declined to file charges. Kunewalder says he was told there weren't enough impartial witnesses.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with Kunewalder's medical expenses.

A spokesperson from the District Attorney's office told ABC 10News "No charges were filed in connection with this incident. We can only file charges when we believe we can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt."

