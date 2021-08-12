Former La Jolla TV executive to plead guilty in 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP/KGTV) — The former chief executive of a media company who authorities say paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities as athletic recruits has agreed to change her plea to guilty.

Federal prosecutors in Boston announced Thursday that 57-year-old Elisabeth Kimmel, of La Jolla, California, is the 32nd parent to plead guilty in the Operation Varsity Blues nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

Under terms of a plea deal, Kimmel will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and in exchange will receive a six-week prison term and two years of probation.

Her attorney declined comment.

Kimmel reportedly participated in the admissions scheme by conspiring to use bribery in order to get her daughter into Georgetown as a tennis recruit and her son into USC as a track recruit for pole vaulting. In 2017, Kimmel’s daughter graduated from Georgetown.

Kimmel is a former owner and president of a media company that owned KFMB in San Diego.

