Former homeless teen artist's Oscar-winning story continues to inspire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Over a decade after her life story became the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary, Inocente Galicia says the impact of the film is still being felt.

The short film "Inocente" documented her journey as an undocumented, homeless teen artist in San Diego. The film went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short in 2013.

"It was very emotional for me to watch," Galicia said of the film when I interviewed her before the Oscars.

Now, 12 years later, Galicia, 31, told me the film has changed her life, by giving her a "bigger purpose."

"Art can heal by allowing people to express themselves," Galicia said, who lives in Pacific Beach.

Since the film's release, she has continued to pursue her passion for art, with successful shows in New York and a daily practice of creating bright, joyful paintings.

Galicia has also dedicated herself to teaching art, including to at-risk youth, at schools and nonprofits.

“I’ve held and attended many screenings, and continue to share this film to this day. I’ve met many inspired by the film. It’s changed my life for the better,” Galicia said. "Homelessness, immigration, those issues are still relevant, and unfortunately this film will continue to be relevant as long as those issues remain."

Galicia expressed gratitude for the connection the film has allowed her to make with people inspired by her story.

"I hope I can do that for another 12 years," she said.

