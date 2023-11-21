Former First Lady remembered by San Diego man, former Carter advisor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A friend and former advisor to Jimmy Carter is remembering First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a day after she passed at the age of 96.

“I always respected her, and I think she is one to be respected in death,” said Barry Jagoda.

Jagoda met Rosalynn Carter in 1976. A producer who had worked at national news networks, Jagoda was hired as a television advisor for Jimmy Carter's presidential campaign.

Jagoda says the genuine affection the couple had for each other was clear when they were together.

“They would hold hands, and they were sort of lovebirds,” said Jagoda. “Carter always paid careful attention to what his wife was saying.”

Jagoda says Rosalynn, an independent woman with a lot of ideas, was not afraid to speak her mind.

Pagoda says whether it was a speech or debate, Rosalynn's influence was often felt. Jagoda says one of her main messages was this.

“‘We should let Carter be his own, be himself.’ Not only was he bright and had good answers, but he also knew how to answer questions in a way to endear himself to the audience,” said Jagoda.

After Carter won the presidency, Jagoda stayed on as an advisor, but Rosalynn also assumed the role of trusted adviser.

“When she gave advice, it was a tender sort of advice, this is what you should do. He listened to her … he didn’t always follow her advice, but listened to everything she said,” said Jagoda.

Rosalynn Carter is widely credited with expanding the role of First Lady from chief hostess to partner in policy and diplomacy.

“She was invited to cabinet meetings and she would do so … You could see her carrying a briefcase and walking to a cabinet meeting,” said Jagoda.

After Carter's presidency, Jagoda stayed in touch with the couple. He penned a book 'Journeys with Jimmy Carter and other Adventures in Media.'

Jagoda says with the passing of Rosalynn, it's a time to reflect on a long legacy.

“She was clearly an independent woman, creating her own trail of commitment and involvement in the Carter years,” said Jagoda.

Former President Carter, who remains in hospice, said in a statement, "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I accomplished."

A funeral for the former first lady is set for November 29 in Georgia.