Former elementary school substitute janitor arrested for 19 child-molestation charges

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A former South Bay elementary school custodian was behind bars today and facing a lengthy slate of child-sex-abuse allegations, authorities reported.

Edward Damean Puga, 23, was arrested by San Diego Police Department detectives last Thursday and booked on suspicion of 19 child-molestation charges, SDPD Sgt. Saum Poorsaleh said.

The allegations include nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a

person under age 14; three counts of sexual intercourse or sodomy with a

person age 10 or younger; three counts of sodomy with a person under age 16; and one count each of oral copulation on a person 14 or younger, forcible sex with a foreign object, continuous sexual abuse of a child and possession of child pornography.

The charges against Puga, who until recently was employed as a nighttime maintenance worker by the Chula Vista Elementary School District, involve one confirmed purported victim who does not attend a CVESD campus, Poorsaleh said.

"Additionally, the SDPD Child Abuse Unit does not believe (there are) any other victims from the school at which Puga worked part-time as a custodian/janitor," Poorsaleh said.

Detectives believe that there may be a second victim in the case, the sergeant said.

Chula Vista Elementary School District

In a letter sent Tuesday to families of students who attend schools in the school district, CVESD Superintendent Eduardo Reyes stated that the alleged crimes "were not related to" the campuses and did not involve any of their pupils.

Puga, who "passed all background checks at the time of (his) hiring," no longer works for the district, Reyes wrote.

Police have not disclosed where and when the alleged crimes occurred.

The suspect was being held at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa on $3 million bail pending trial.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.