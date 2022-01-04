Former Chabad of Poway rabbi sentenced to 14 months in prison for fraud

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A former Poway rabbi who survived the 2019 synagogue shooting has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for his role in a donation fraud scheme.

Yisroel Goldstein, the former Chabad of Poway rabbi, pleaded guilty in 2020 to orchestrating the fraud scheme, admitting to having a role in a 90-10 "tax deduction conspiracy."

As part of the guilty plea, Goldstein admitted to collecting large donations to Chabad of Poway, but then secretly returned 90 percent of the contribution back to the individual along with a receipt.

"The donors then illegally claimed huge tax deductions for these fake donations, and Rabbi Goldstein kept for himself 10 percent of the donations which over the course of this fraud totaled more than $600,000," said United States Attorney Robert S. Brewer in 2020.

Brewer added at the time of the announcement that Goldstein was accused of creating fraudulent invoices for various entities, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other entities.

In 2019, Goldstein fell into the national spotlight after a gunman opened fire inside the Chabad of Poway during the final day of Passover, fatally wounding 60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye. Goldstein was shot in both index fingers and three others were injured, including a young girl.

Following the announcement of charges, the Chabad of Poway said it removed Goldstein from his duties and terminated its relationship with him:

"Upon learning of these allegations some months ago, we launched an internal review, following which the rabbi was removed from all of his duties at Chabad of Poway, his relationship with the organization terminated, and he was dismissed by Chabad-Lubavitch Headquarters as a representative of the movement.



We hope and pray that Rabbi Goldstein finds the professional help that he needs and makes amends to our country and to the people he has hurt. And we pray that the Goldstein family find the healing they so deserve."

In court on Tuesday, emotions ran high as Goldstein spoke and pleaded for forgiveness, saying he prays every night for mercy. Hannah Kaye, the daughter of Lori Kaye, said she partially blamed Goldstein for her mother's murder, accusing Goldstein of saying there was no money to upgrade the synagogue and keeping the funds for himself.

While prosecutors initially recommended home confinement for Goldstein, the judge said that the case was too severe. Goldstein must report to begin his sentence on Feb. 23, 2022.