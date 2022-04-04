Former Camp Pendleton Marine sentenced to over 28 years in prison for sexually abusing child

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A former Camp Pendleton Marine who sexually assaulted a 3-year-old was sentenced Monday to more than 28 years in prison.

Michael Hamby Jr., 30, must also register as a sex offender following his guilty plea to a federal enticement of a minor count. Prosecutors say that in addition to molesting the victim, Hamby also "advertised the child as available to others and expressed an intent to engage in sexual games with two other children, ages 4 and 8."

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that in 2016, Hamby regularly emailed co-defendant Eljah Alexander Vazquez regarding sexual activity with children.

Prosecutors say the men ultimately met up in person and abused the victim.

Vazquez is slated to be sentenced on Tuesday.

"The lengthy sentence issued by the court reflects the horrific and depraved nature of Hamby's crimes," said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. "Following an NCIS investigation that spanned two countries, this prosecution ensures Hamby will face the consequences of his actions and the community will be protected from future harm."