Former ABC 10News anchor sees damage to home after Hurricane Ian

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way to the Carolinas, Thursday was the first time many in Florida were able to see the damage the storm left behind in their neighborhoods.

Former ABC 10News anchor Stephan Clark was to see his home in Fort Myers for the first time.

Clark says the drive into his home was like driving through sand dunes, full of downed trees and debris from other people’s homes.

Panels on his home were blown off by the wind and his entire first floor was destroyed after water pushed its way into his home. The second floor of the home is intact.

“In my garage right now I have furniture from people i don't know that came from other houses. I have things in my garage missing that are probably in other people's yards or houses,” says Clark.

Clark was able to get back into the area despite it still being restricted to the public because he says, he was able to drive in because he met a woman who needed to get to a specific address.

Clark says neighbors have come together to help each other, and he can't wait until he's allowed back in for good - to start to get his home back in order.

For now, Clark doesn't know when he'll be allowed back in or when power will be restored and until then, he's staying with friends in Bonita Springs, who are also without power.