Football team honors 8-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A youth football organization is remembering one of their players who was killed in a hit-and-run pursuit crash last year.

Malikai Orozco Romero was an 8-year-old Pop Warner football player with the San Diego Youth Aztecs. He wore number 37.

At a ceremony across from the field where he played at Montgomery High School, Orozco Romero's number 37 jersey was framed and handed to his mother.

Next year, the team will wear patches with his number.

"We put it right here on the collar, number 37," organization president Travis Faalave said.

The 8-year-old and his 4-year-old brother, Mason, were passengers in their mom's car in December when a driver crashed into them during a police chase. Both boys were killed, and their mother was hospitalized. The driver, Angel Velasquez Salgado, who police say was driving at times over 100 mph, is charged with murder.

"It was hurtful, it was heartbreaking," Faalave said.

On Saturday, the San Diego Aztecs held their annual Aztecs Day in the park. This year, the day centered around honoring Malikai.

"Just to have something special for him, it just touched my heart," Faalave added.

Faalave stood by Malikai's mom, Victoria Romero, as players held a moment of silence and released balloons in his honor.

"The highlight was honoring Malikai, putting him first, and dedicating this season to him," Faalave said.

His mom fought back tears as her son was remembered and as the team promised to keep him with them as the next season approaches.

"He's going to be forever an Aztec," Faalave said. "He's a part of this organization."

A San Diego police oversight board is calling for the department to make changes to its pursuit policy after the crash that killed the two boys.

