Food drive underway for community college students

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The seventh annual Pack the Pantry virtual food drive is under way through the end of October to support food pantries on community college campuses across San Diego and Imperial counties.

California Coast Credit Union has joined forces with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and local community colleges in the effort, according to officials.

Donations can be made until Oct. 31 at https://www.calcoastcu.org/packthepantry and donors have the option of choosing which college food pantry to support. Cal Coast will match donations up to $5,000.

"With food prices soaring, campus pantries have become a lifeline. Access to a well-stocked pantry can mean the difference between a student staying in school or dropping out," Cal Coast President & CEO Todd Lane said. "We urge our community to stand with us and help ensure every student has the nourishment they need to thrive. This is our chance to turn compassion into action."

"Many of our community college students balance multiple life priorities--they're parents, employees, and caregivers, juggling work, family, and school as they strive for a better future," Southwestern College Superintendent/President Dr. Mark Sanchez said. "When they face food insecurity on top of everything else, the stress can be overwhelming. Programs like Pack the Pantry help ensure that students don't have to choose between feeding their families and pursuing their education."

"The San Diego Food Bank believes that access to nutritious food is a fundamental right--not a privilege," San Diego Food Bank CEO Casey Castillo said. "College students are working hard to build their futures, and hunger should never stand in their way. Through Pack the Pantry, we're proud to partner with Cal Coast and our local colleges to ensure students have the support they need to stay focused, stay healthy, and stay in school."

The San Diego Food Bank is donating their services to deliver food to participating community colleges at the end of the fundraiser, ensuring every contribution reaches students in need.