Floodwaters blamed for death of Shelltown grandfather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Shelltown family is grieving the death of a 79-year-old grandfather, who died days after he was rescued from the floodwaters that claimed his home.

Video shows Rene Garcia's brother Dave on Monday morning, wading through rainwater at their home on Osborn Street.

Minutes later, when the rain fell harder, Dave told his brother, “It’s coming quick. We need to get my dad out of here.”

Dave then made his way to his Ford Explorer and drove it right up to the front door.

Inside the home was their father, 79-year-old Juan Garcia, on oxygen and partially paralyzed from a stroke he suffered eight years ago. Still he had been doing well. Video recorded a few days prior shows him listening to music. There were no signs of him being sick.

“He grabs my dad, picks him up and carries him downstairs. Comes to his truck and puts him in,” said Rene.

As Juan was being placed in the front passenger seat, the water level was up to seat level, and the water was rushing in.

Juan and several other family members were driven away, but Juan was exposed to rain and water for many minutes before they're able to dry out.

After the flooding devastated the family home of more than 3 decades, Juan became ill, including a cough.

“He had trouble breathing. His back was hurting,” said Rene.

He was seen on Wednesday at a hospital, but was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and sent home with antibiotics.

He was rushed to a hospital on Thursday night and diagnosed with pneumonia. He would pass away Friday morning. The former chef was a father of 5 and grandfather of 8. Sandra was his wife of 47 years.

“I am very sad. He was a loving family man. He was my everything,” said Sandra.

Sandra's family now trying to plan a funeral, while drying out and cleaning up,. They didn't have flood insurance.

“It's overwhelming. I feel powerless,” said Sandra.

It’s a feeling made worse because of the approaching rains.

“I'm scared about what will happen with the rain. The rain will make me think about losing my husband,” said Sandra.

The family says they can't afford a professional remediation company and is struggling to pay for a funeral.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help with funeral and flood-related expenses.