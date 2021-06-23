Watch
Flooding reported at Naval Base San Diego

KGTV
Naval Base San Diego
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jun 23, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A series of water main breaks at Naval Base San Diego have led to flooding, prompting closures on the military base.

Just before 11:45 a.m., base officials tweeted: “Naval Base San Diego is responding to flooding caused by a series of water main breaks that could impact traffic on base and on Harbor Drive. Gate 7 is closed until further notice. Please avoid flooded areas while transiting the base.”

Officials added on Facebook: “Base emergency response is underway.”

More information will be posted as this story develops.

