Flood victims take frustrations to city council one week after storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Monday, San Diego residents impacted by the storm last week spoke directly to San Diego city officials for the first time since the storm during the city council meeting.

Several speakers expressed their frustrations, breaking down into tears as they explained what the last week had been like.

Some described having to rescue neighbors from the flood waters, while others asked city officials for hotel vouchers or a place to stay as their homes were still full of mud and debris.

ABC 10News first introduced you to Jerry Hernandez hours after the storm flooded his home last week, and on Monday, he allowed 10News back in his home.

Hernandez also expressed his frustration to the city council. The Southcrest resident tells ABC 10News he is disabled and doesn't know how he will recover from the flood.

The water in his home was several feet high, causing him to lose sports memorabilia, five cars and family photographs.

After hearing from public comment on Monday, the city council unanimously ratified the local emergency Mayor Todd Gloria declared after the storm.

In a statement, Mayor Gloria’s office said he spoke with FEMA, sharing the community's needs. The mayor's office says he will continue to advocate for resources to be approved as swiftly as possible.