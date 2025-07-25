Flood survivors push for better disaster planning at hearing for Jan. 2024 flood response audit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Survivors of the historic January 2024 flooding attended a City of San Diego committee meeting where officials reviewed a recent audit detailing shortfalls in the city's emergency response.

The 79-page audit by the city auditor evaluated San Diego's response to the devastating floods that impacted neighborhoods like Shelltown earlier this year.

"I think the report is a start," said Monica Garcia, a Shelltown flood survivor who attended the hearing.

Members of the public, including flood survivors, voiced their frustrations during the meeting about the city's lack of preparation before the disaster struck.

"When you have trees growing up to 15 feet, blocking drainage," said one resident said during the public comment period.

Others criticized the aftermath of the emergency response.

"The lack of long-term planning left residents confused, displaced and unsupported," another resident stated.

ABC 10News has been reporting on the frustrations of flood survivors since the first days of the flooding in January 2024, including the confusion many residents experienced over temporary housing options.

The audit described the city's long-term response to the flood as "flawed," citing problems with coordinating shelter housing, local assistance centers, and poor communications—including incorrect information on Spanish-language flyers.

"They need a better plan that allows people to navigate through the process for housing, transportation and food," Garcia said.

The audit recommends 23 changes to improve the city's emergency response procedures, which the city's Emergency Services Director has agreed to implement. Among the recommendations is creating a city-specific disaster recovery and shelter plans.

"I do strongly agree establishing a clear pre-disaster recovery plan would establish clear leadership, smooth communication and smart use of resources," said City Councilmember Vivian Moreno.

After the audit's initial release, Mayor Todd Gloria's office released a statement saying that “… with a disaster of this magnitude, there will inevitably be lessons learned and adjustments will be made." The mayor's staff confirmed at the hearing they will work with the City Council to implement the new measures.

Flood survivors like Garcia say they want to see meaningful change.

"Let's see what happens in response. We need action, tired of the talk," Garcia said.

Council Member Moreno testified she want to have most of the recommendations implemented within a year. The mayor's staff says they will have a more precise timeline by September.

