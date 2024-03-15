Flood survivor finally using County hotel voucher after a month of frustration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A month after a flood victim was mistakenly sent to a shuttered hotel, her family has finally been placed in a hotel using a County voucher.

ABC 10News was in San Ysidro a month ago, as Xochitl Delgado and her daughter learned they were mistakenly sent to a shut-down hotel, as the County was taking over the hotel vouchers for flood victims.

“I'm tired and drained. Confused,” said Delgado that day.

On January 22, flood waters submerged her rented Logan Heights home, claiming nearly all the belongings of her family of six, including her three children.

Weeks later, she arrived at that shuttered hotel. County officials expressed ‘regret’ about the mistake, blaming it on a botched address search.

Delgado’s family was then sent to an apartment next to the shut-down hotel, but Delgado, who didn't feel safe, requested another hotel.

Sources told ABC 10News, squatters at the closed hotel had led to reports of criminal activity in the area, including a fatal, triple shooting in late January.

Delgado says the County then sent her to a hotel in Mission Valley, where she discovered more problems.

“I found black mold under the sink,” said Delgado, who suffers from asthma. She never checked in.

Delgado, paying out of pocket at times for rooms at a different Mission Valley motel, Motel 6, then received a voucher to stay there from Perkins K-8, a school attended by one of her children.

A few days ago, as she arrived at her room, Delgado saw a flyer on the door, stating she had been extended until March 25th. She went to the lobby, where a worker confirmed it was the County which had extended her.

“I’m appreciative, but annoyed it took so long to get help, when it should have been done right away,” said Delgado.

Delgado, who received $7,300 in rental assistance from FEMA, is hoping to get into a new apartment soon.

While a recent vote means the County will be further extending vouchers, she's hoping she won't need it. Still, the County help, helps.

“Gives me ease, so I’m comfortable looking for something … I'm hopeful … I’m able to look forward and focus on a future with me and my kids,” said Delgado.

A County spokesperson confirmed Delgado is booked with a County voucher. He says the County has begun assessments for possible voucher extensions, with some families being extended into May.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with flood-related expenses.