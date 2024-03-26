Flood recovery warehouse set to open in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A warehouse packed with relief supplies for local flood victims is set to open this week.

From clothes and cleaning products to kitchen appliances and mattresses, the inventory inside a warehouse at an undisclosed location in San Diego, is stacking up.

Overseeing the warehouse is Elizabeth Jurnberg of Global Empowerment Misison, a global nonprofit on the ground in places like Gaza, Ukraine and Maui after the wildfires.

“I would characterize it as a one-stop hub,” said Jurnberg.

In San Diego, GEM has partnered with several nonprofits—San Diego Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, UMCOR and Harvey Family Foundation—to open up the warehouse, a space lent to them by the County.

The items inside the warehouse were supplied by corporate and other partner donors. Right now, one of the most critical needs is mold remediation.

“We have protective suits and respirators, among many items in our mold remediation kits,” said Jurnberg.

Jurnberg says according to the data compiled for them, about half of flood victims need supplies to clean up mold. Some 70 to 80 percent have yet to start the demolition process.

Case managers will be helping match the needs of flood victims with the inventory.

“The needs are different depending on what stage of recovery they are in today,” said Jurnberg.

The inventory includes everything from pets supplies to supplies for those still living in the flooded home.

“We have cots, barbecues for cooking food, tents,” said Jurnberg.

The hub also has items needed for the last phases of recovery.

“In our final phase, there are air purifiers for allergens, sink, lawnmowers, vacuums,” said Jurnberg. “We have roofing materials for the rebuild.”

In all, there are tens of thousands of items in the warehouse, more than $1 million dollars worth of aid.

The warehouse is expected to open this week and stay open for at least five months. Initially reserved for case managers, the warehouse will eventually open up to flood survivors.

“We want to shed some love and care, make sure they know they’re not forgotten … get them back into normalcy … to offer hope,” said Jurnberg.

For those interested in helping with group’s efforts, the nonprofit says the items they still need include drywall, drywall screws, insulation and flooring.

Flood survivors who need to sign up for a case manager can go to one of two Disaster Recovery Centers in Mountain View or Spring Valley. Those who can’t get to the centers can call 619-673-8780.

