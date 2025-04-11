Fog, 'low visibility' leads to ground stop at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Multiple flights into San Diego International Airport were delayed Friday morning due to the foggy conditions along San Diego's coast.

The delays were affecting both incoming and departing flights.

At 7:28 a.m., a ground stop was initiated for the airport by the Federal Aviation Administration due to "low visibility." It was slated to expire at 8:45 a.m.

Travelers are advised to check flight status updates at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.

Twice this week, San Diego International Airport has had numerous flights delayed due to ground stops and delays prompted by dense fog.