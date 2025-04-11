Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fog, 'low visibility' leads to ground stop at San Diego International Airport

sd_airport_security_line_042025.png
KGTV
sd_airport_security_line_042025.png
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Multiple flights into San Diego International Airport were delayed Friday morning due to the foggy conditions along San Diego's coast.

The delays were affecting both incoming and departing flights.

At 7:28 a.m., a ground stop was initiated for the airport by the Federal Aviation Administration due to "low visibility." It was slated to expire at 8:45 a.m.

Travelers are advised to check flight status updates at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.

Twice this week, San Diego International Airport has had numerous flights delayed due to ground stops and delays prompted by dense fog.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!