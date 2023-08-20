Flight delays, cancelations at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As the storm gets closer, Hilary is causing problems at the San Diego International Airport on Sunday.

Currently, the airport has the most cancellations than almost any other airport in the country.

According to FlightAware, about 40 percent of the flights at the airport have already been canceled. That's more than at LAX.

Hundreds of travelers flocked to the airport to try get out of town before the storm hit.

Southwest canceled all its flights after 11 am on Sunday at Terminal 1.

The final flights were to Sacramento, Oakland and Tucson.

Check on the status of your flight here.

