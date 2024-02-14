Flight attendants from major airlines protesting outside San Diego airport over contract negotiation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of flight attendants from Alaska, American, and Southwest Airlines gathered outside San Diego International Airport on Tuesday, demanding increased pay and improved working conditions.

The demonstration saw flight attendants represented by unions including the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA-CWA), Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), and National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU), along with other labor groups.

This marks a significant moment as it's the first time three unions have come together for a picketing rally, said Melanie Buker from the local executive council of AFA-CWA.

"We all need more pay, better work conditions, and the companies are just not stepping up," said Buker who works for Alaska Airlines.

Currently, 100,000 flight attendants across the country are in contract negotiations. With recent horrific accidents with Japan Airlines Flight 516 and Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, it's important to emphasize the role of flight attendants as first responders in emergencies, Buker said.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines flight attendants represented by AFA-CWA voted to authorize a strike if the company fails to approve improvements in their contracts.

"Alaska Flight Attendants today backed up our fight for an industry-leading contract with a 99.48% strike vote," said AFA Alaska President Jeffrey Peterson. The union can now request a release from the National Mediation Board for a 30-day "cooling-off period" and strike deadline.

AFA-CWA can decide when, where, and how to strike without notice to the management or passengers, according to a press release from the union.

"We hope to get the message out to our companies that we are all united. We are all going to stand and fight. We are not backing down," Buker said.