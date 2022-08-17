Flex alert issued throughout California Wednesday amid heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGTV) — A flex alert has been issued for the entire state of California Wednesday amid high temperatures.

According to the California Independent System Operator, the flex alert, which calls for the voluntary conservation of electricity, will be in place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state tomorrow, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand,” the agency said.

The ISO says conserving electricity during the alert can help stabilize the power grid and prevent further measures, including power outages.

Before the flex alert at 4 p.m. Californians should:

Pre-cool homes by setting thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

During the flex alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

According to the California ISO, a flex alert is issued when the electricity grid is under stress because of “generation of transmission outages, or from persistent hot temperatures.”

