Flex Alert issued for San Diego, California residents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California's utility grid operator issued a Flex Alert for residents on Friday as officials anticipate extreme heat across the region.

Thursday, California ISO issued the statewide alert for Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The alert asks that residents reduce their energy usage during that time to ease the strain on the state's energy capacity and the electric grid.

"As a result of higher load, and supply forecasted to be tighter than expected on Friday, consumers are asked to voluntarily conserve electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Such

conservation would help ease the strain on the grid during the crucial evening hours when solar energy is diminished or no longer available," the agency said in a release.

To conserve power during a Flex Alert, residents are asked to:

Set thermostats to 78 or higher, if health permits;

Avoid using major appliances; and

Turn off unnecessary lights;

During the day, residents can pre-cool their homes, use major appliances, and charge electronics to avoid power use later in the day.

Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.