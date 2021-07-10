Flex Alert extended as California battles heat

(KGTV) -- The California Independent System Operator has extended a statewide Flex Alert as the state battles extreme heat.

The alert was originally issued for Friday, but has been extended through Saturday. The ISO urged consumers to reduce energy use from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. Saturday.

“Conditions on the grid became more challenging Friday afternoon when the rapidly expanding Bootleg wildfire in southern Oregon was threatening electric transmission lines, putting limits on the amount of energy that can be imported to California,” the ISO said in a statement.

To conserve electricity, residents are asked to take the following steps:

Set thermostats to 78 or higher, if health permits;

Avoid using major appliances; and

Turn off unnecessary lights;

During the day, residents can pre-cool their homes, use major appliances, and charge electronics to avoid power use later in the day.

Use fans for cooling and unplug unused electronics

So far, this is the second state-wide Flex Alert issued in California in 2021. A total of five alerts were issued in 2020.

