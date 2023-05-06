Fleet Science Center encouraging girls to pursue careers in STEAM

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Women make up about half the population, but only a third are employed in STEAM fields, according to the National Science Foundation.

The Fleet Science Center wants to change that by encouraging more female and female-identifying students to pursue careers in STEAM.

Andrea Decker from The Fleet Center and Marileen Meamari, a 10th-grade BE WISE participant, joined ABC 10News This Morning to discuss the Women in Science and Engineering (BE WISE) program.

Students in the BE WISE program participate in events designed to deepen their understanding of STEM fields through hands-on activities where they interact with women scientists.

The Fleet is hosting the first of two welcome events for the 2023 BE WiSE cohort. The second is next Saturday, May 13.

To learn more about the program, visit www.fleetscience.org.

