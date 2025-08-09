Fixit Clinic helps parents save money on back-to-school shopping

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For parents like Jonathan Wells, watching his son Johnny grow up is heartwarming, but his growth spurts come with price tags.

“He’s way too big now for the stuff from last year,” Wells says.

It’s one of the reasons why back-to-school shopping can really add up. Some data finds that parents on average spend over 500 dollars per child on back to school shopping.

Wells, spends a bit less than the average parent:

“We usually spend $300 to $400 every year on clothes and stuff for him.”

Other parents, like Ross Gerrett with older kids, are skipping the shopping cart and handing over the cash.

“I think they spent it pretty well, they bought a bunch of stuff on sale and seemed to make the money go pretty far,” Gerrett says.

But if your kids haven’t outgrown all of their clothes, or you’ve got old backpacks or lunch bags…There’s another way to get ready for the year without spending big.

It’s called the Fixit Clinic, where the motto is: Don’t toss it, fix it.

Here, you can swap gently used school supplies and more. Plus with volunteer coaches on hand, you can bring in electronics, small appliances, bikes or clothing for repair, which ultimately keeps them all out of the landfill.

“100% sounds awesome and there are so many things we have in our lives that we don't need to buy new we just need to uh Polish up,” Gerrett says.

For future events for the FixIt Clinic, click here.