Fixing gaps in the foster cares system

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nonprofit Just in Time for Foster Youth teamed up with foster youth advocate Sixto Cancel to highlight gaps in the foster care system, and how to fix them.

Sixto Cancel knows a thing or two about the foster care system, and where it’s falling short.

“I entered foster care as an 11-month baby. I was adopted and it didn’t work out. So by the time I was 15, I was back in foster care,” said Cancel. “Too many times they’ve been separated from family. After the separation they’re not even getting the support to be able to get resources to live life on their own.”

Nonprofit Promises2Kids says one out of three foster children become homeless within two years of aging out of the foster care system. Part of the problem? Cancel says very few children have access to programs like Just in Time for Foster Youth, which helps young people navigate parts of adulthood like academics and finance.

“Organizations like Just in Time are stepping in to be able to make connections with these young people, and make sure they’re ready for work and school after high school,” said Cancel.

Cancel says children have the best outcomes when they can avoid entering foster care in the first place.

“Right now we have the opportunity to support young people who may need in-home services,” said Cancel. “Before the problem is so bad that they need to come into any of the systems around criminal justice, foster care, or the mental health system.”

Just in Time for Foster Youth serves about 3,000 foster children a year in San Diego County. If you want to learn more about them, visit their website.

Sixto Cancel runs a nonprofit called Think of Us. You can find his website here.