Five people rescued from overturned boat in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (KGTV) — San Diego lifeguards say five people were rescued from a boat in La Jolla around 4:15 p.m. Friday evening.

Lifeguards say they found one person under the boat off Camino De La Costa.

They say that person is in critical condition, and the four others were also taken to the hospital.

Lifeguards believe the boat experienced a mechanical failure and was overturned by a wave.

A spokesman for the lifeguards says they activated a specific capsized vessel rescue response, which allowed for a swift and effective rescue.