First-time mom celebrates Mother's Day at Ronald McDonald House

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego mother is celebrating her first Mother's Day after a nine-year journey to parenthood, with support from the Ronald McDonald House.

Chaifa Berry, who welcomed twins this year after struggling with infertility, is among the mothers being honored at the facility that supports families caring for critically ill or injured children.

"It's been a long journey," Berry said. "I waited nine years to have these babies so this is like a big deal."

Berry's path to motherhood wasn't easy. After years of trying to conceive naturally, she and her husband turned to medical intervention.

"I had infertility issues so me and my husband tried for about eight years, and then we decided doing IVF. So that's how, and then finally on the ninth year, which was this year, got pregnant and I had the twins," Berry said.

The Ronald McDonald House in San Diego celebrated Berry and other mothers with self-care bags, cards and cupcakes as part of their annual Mother's Day celebration.

"This kind of stuff means the world to us," Berry said.

The organization provides crucial support to families during difficult times.

"A yearly mother's day celebration. We set out activities for all of the kids so they can make gifts for their moms. We set out sweet treats and just give everyone a gift," an organizer said.

The celebration aims to recognize mothers who often put their own needs aside while caring for their children.

"A lot of these moms don't focus on anything other than their child during their stay here. So a lot of times they forget about their own needs, so it's just really important to come in and walk in and see that it's the day that you're celebrated and that someone's thinking about you and has gifts for you. It's just a really nice gesture," the organizer said.

For Berry, while the Mother's Day gifts were appreciated, her children remain her greatest joy.

"It's the best gift I've ever had in my life. I'm super thrilled and excited because I can't wait to see my boys every morning," Berry said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.