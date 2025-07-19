First-time and long-time fans embrace Del Mar Opening Day; some with hats and outfits

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s the 86th season of racing at the Del Mar Racetrack with the Opening Day on Friday. Folks had been coming through the gates since 11:30 that morning.

“We’ve been coming here - we were trying to figure it out - but it’s very close to 30 years,” Mervin Morris, a long-time Del Mar Opening Day attendee, said.

“My first time; not her’s,” Dennis Mixon, who told ABC 10News it was his first time at Del Mar Opening Day.

Races will take place until September 7th, with various events occurring on different weekends.

“I had a gentleman over on the other side give me a complete education on who runs and what the races are, and what horses not to bet on and the ones to bet on. So yeah, I’m hoping to maybe get lucky today,” Mixon said.

Last year’s opening day saw more than 22,000 people come through the turnstiles.

“It’s a Morris holiday,” Michelle Morris said. “So, it's a tradition that we absolutely love. All of our kids, our grandkids, have been here. It's just the best in the world.”

The event certainly brings out all of the outfits to turn a head or two.

“l love seeing all the different hats and this beautiful place of Delmar. It's one of my favorite places,” Chunmae Haushuka, who wore an elaborate hat while attending Del Mar Opening Day, said.

“It's a wonderful event. Everybody gets to dress up. The ladies wear the cutest hats, some that are very extravagant. And so it's an opportunity to shine,” Patti Newman said.

The hats and dresses may catch your eye at first, but the races are the stars of the show.

“I send a picture to all the kids that aren't here and I said, ‘And away they go,’ and that's exactly what he (the announcer) says every single year and it just it makes your heart pound,” Morris said.