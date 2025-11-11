First men to marry each other in California discuss Supreme Court decision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first two men to legally marry in California are relieved after the Supreme Court declined to hear a case that could have overturned same-sex marriage rights, but they say the fight for equality continues.

Bob Lehman and Tom Felkner made history on June 17, 2008, when they became the first gay men to legally marry in California. The couple's wedding photos capture their joy during the cake-cutting ceremony, a moment that marked a milestone not just for them personally, but for marriage equality in the state.

"It was something we never dreamed would be possible. So when it happened, it was huge for us," Felkner said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to take up a case that could have overturned its 2015 same-sex marriage ruling. While Lehman and Felkner are relieved by the decision, they remain vigilant about protecting their rights.

"We're hoping this sends a message to stay away from it. It's a right that deserves to be there and shouldn't be looked at again," Lehman said.

The couple expressed initial concern that their civil rights could have been up for discussion once again.

"It's that slippery slope, of one thing leads to another, so we have to keep fighting for our rights," Felkner said.

"We also want to teach the next generation that they have to be vigilant and take nothing for granted. It could disappear at any time from this administration or the next," Lehman said.

The couple says they're grateful to live in California, where their marriage remains legal regardless of potential federal changes.

