Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First look at opera inspired by 'Fat Leonard' scandal

Composer Tommy Dougherty says he has a fascination with the man known as Fat Leonard -- The defense contractor who pleaded guilty to bribing Navy officers with prostitutes and money. It was all in exchange for classified information.
Fat Leonard
Posted at 5:25 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 21:06:11-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Composer Tommy Dougherty says he has a fascination with the man known as Fat Leonard.

Defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis pleaded guilty to bribing Navy officers with prostitutes and money. It was all in exchange for classified information.

"The scale of it is huge. The scandal is unprecedented," said Dougherty.

That's what prompted him to write a song about it.

"The piece is centered around a Navy wife. She is scorned; her husband has betrayed her in so many countless ways," he said.

RELATED: Prosecutor misconduct leads to thrown out convictions, plea deals in 'Fat Leonard' case

So, the Navy man presented her with a Gucci handbag to keep her quiet.

"What is my favorite part of this? Oh my gosh. I think how much emotional range to this piece," Dougherty said.

Jing Bowcott has played the violin for 40 years. She is proud to be apart of something never done before.

"I really love how music connects people. It connects people like nothing else," she said.

The show will be performed by members of the San Diego Symphony.

It debuts Tuesday night at the KIPJ theater at the University of San Diego. If it goes well, Dougherty plans to create an entire opera about Fat Leonard.

To learn more about this show and the California Festival featuring local artists across the state, visit the festival website.

RELATED COVERAGE
Experts weigh in on escape of 'Fat Leonard' Naval officer pleads guilty in `Fat Leonard' bribery case $40K Reward Posted in Search for Fugitive 'Fat Leonard' Navy bribery fugitive 'Fat Leonard' seeks Venezuelan asylum 'Fat Leonard' in connection with Navy bribery scheme on the run Charges dropped against retired Navy Admiral in 'Fat Leonard' case Fugitive 'Fat Leonard' captured in Venezuela weeks after escaping San Diego Retired Navy captain sentenced for accepting bribes in `Fat Leonard' scandal Challenges of getting "Fat Leonard" extradited 4 Navy officers convicted in 'Fat Leonard' bribery case 'Fat Leonard': Ex-Navy officer gets prison Former Navy captain sentenced for accepting bribes in `Fat Leonard scandal Former Navy officers charged in bribery scandal Feds: Navy commander traded info for prostitutes Navy commander to serve time in bribery scheme Navy admiral will plead guilty in bribery case

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time Info

Click Here for Story Time Info