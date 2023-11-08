First look at opera inspired by 'Fat Leonard' scandal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Composer Tommy Dougherty says he has a fascination with the man known as Fat Leonard.

Defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis pleaded guilty to bribing Navy officers with prostitutes and money. It was all in exchange for classified information.

"The scale of it is huge. The scandal is unprecedented," said Dougherty.

That's what prompted him to write a song about it.

"The piece is centered around a Navy wife. She is scorned; her husband has betrayed her in so many countless ways," he said.

So, the Navy man presented her with a Gucci handbag to keep her quiet.

"What is my favorite part of this? Oh my gosh. I think how much emotional range to this piece," Dougherty said.

Jing Bowcott has played the violin for 40 years. She is proud to be apart of something never done before.

"I really love how music connects people. It connects people like nothing else," she said.

The show will be performed by members of the San Diego Symphony.

It debuts Tuesday night at the KIPJ theater at the University of San Diego. If it goes well, Dougherty plans to create an entire opera about Fat Leonard.

To learn more about this show and the California Festival featuring local artists across the state, visit the festival website.