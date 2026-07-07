First locally acquired case of Chagas disease reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first case of Chagas disease that was acquired locally has made its way to San Diego County, public health officials announced Monday.

The disease was identified during a routine blood donation screening of a donor without symptoms.

According to the county, Chagas is much more common in rural areas of Latin America, where the insect that spreads the infection, the kissing bug, hides in homes made of mud and straw. The bug species found in San Diego County typically lives in rodent nests, making camping and outdoor exposure potential risk factors.

"Identifying a locally acquired Chagas case reminds us that this disease is not limited to Latin America," said Dr. Sayone Thihalilopavan, county public health officer. "Our priority is making sure residents, and healthcare providers have the information they need to stay protected."

Early Chagas infection most often has no or only mild symptoms, consisting of a flu-like illness with fever, headache, cough, abdominal pain or swelling at the bite site, county officials said. People who have lived in countries where the disease is endemic may have been infected years ago while living in those regions. If untreated, the disease can also be spread to infants during pregnancy.

Around 30 to 40% of infected people will go on to develop serious heart and gastrointestinal complications years to decades later.

In an effort to track the disease, the county made Chagas locally reportable in 2024. Since then, it has received 22 reports of the illness, four confirmed. This fourth case confirmed Monday is the first to be locally acquired.

Health officials advise travelers to areas where Chagas is endemic to "wear protective clothing and insect repellant, use insecticide-treated bed nets, sleep indoors, and avoid eating unpeeled or uncooked fruits and vegetables," a statement reads. People who have lived in Latin American countries should also consider being screened, especially pregnant women.

For more information, visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/chagasdisease.html#kissingbugs.