Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters rescue man caught in tortilla-making machine

San Diego Fire-Rescue on standby during heat wave
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Fire-Rescue
San Diego Fire-Rescue on standby during heat wave
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Emergency crews came to the rescue of a man who got his arm caught up to the shoulder Friday in a tortilla-making machine at a Memorial-area grocery store.

The accident occurred about 10 a.m. Friday at Sawaya Brothers Market, 425 S. 30th Street, just north of Ocean View Boulevard and west of state Route 15, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to disassemble the corn-grinding and tortilla-production apparatus enough to free the victim, according to SDFRD public affairs. An ambulance crew then took him to a hospital with a section of the machine still attached to his arm.

The extent of the man's injuries was unclear.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights