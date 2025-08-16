Firefighters quickly put out brush fire near hotel in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Firefighters knocked down a half-acre brush fire in Mission Valley Saturday before it could damage any buildings or cause any injuries, according to the San Diego Fire Rescue Department.

The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Hotel Circle South behind the Legacy Hotel. Several engines, fire trucks, water tenders, battalion chiefs and a firefighting helicopter were sent out and found flames moving slowly in heavy fuel.

Crews staged behind the hotel and on the canyon rim behind UC San Diego Medical Center.

It took about a half-hour for the crews to extinguish the blaze and begin canceling responding units. The cause was under investigation and firefighters were expected to remain on scene through most of the afternoon for mop-up operations, the SDFD said.