Firefighters make progress on brush fire in Otay Mesa near border

OTAY MESA (CNS) — Firefighters made progress Sunday in containing a large vegetation fire that broke in Otay Mesa.

Units were dispatched around 3 p.m. Saturday to reports of smoke in a rural area of San Diego County near the Otay Truck Trail and not far from the Mexico border, according to Cal Fire officials.

"Fire containment is now at 80%. The size remains at 137 acres. Crews will remain engaged today to strengthen control lines and extinguish hot spots,'' officials reported Sunday. "The night resources have made good progress on the containment of the fire.''

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state were flying fire suppression missions as conditions allowed. A total of 150 personnel were assigned to the fire, including 13 engines, six helicopters, six crews and 10 other unnamed resources, officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue, Corona Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management were assisting in the effort.

No evacuations or injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.