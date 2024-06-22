Firefighters battle 100-acre vegetation fire in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters are battling a 100-acre vegetation fire near Otay Truck Trail in the Otay Mesa area, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, which started around 3:28 p.m. Saturday, is currently burning east into wilderness areas.

Authorities said no evacuation or warning orders have been issued, and no structures are threatened at this time.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire is moving away from the City of Chula Vista's correctional facilities and residential areas. According to a Cal Fire spokesperson, it is unlikely that the fire's direction will change unless there is a significant shift in wind patterns, which is not anticipated.

Cal Fire investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze. Firefighting efforts are ongoing to contain the blaze and prevent its further spread.

This is a developing story, and 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.