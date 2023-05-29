Watch Now
San Diego firefighters knock down shed blaze in Harborview

KGTV
Posted at 11:41 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 15:02:19-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters knocked down a blaze Monday that started in a large shed in the Harborview neighborhood.

Shortly after 6 a.m., crews arrived at 2102 India St. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a stand-alone shed with a tin roof, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

They stopped the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings in about 25 minutes, authorities said.

No one was inside the shed and there were no reported injuries, according to the SDFD.

The estimated damage to the shed was between $100,000 and $500,000, while content damage was estimated at $25,000.

The SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating what caused the fire.

