Firefighters fight stubborn warehouse fire at scholastic book fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Firefighters had to respond for a second time to a Scholastic Book Fairs facility in Miramar this morning, where a warehouse full of books re-ignited and began smoldering again.

The first call came out shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the 7800 block of Trade Street in Miramar, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.

It took 36 personnel about six hours to fight the fire and the incident was closed at 8:24 a.m. Monday, according to an SDFRD online Newsworthy Incident Fact Sheet.

Less than an hour later, at 9:15 a.m., another commercial structure

fire dispatch was sent regarding the same address, where firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the warehouse doors.

They made entrance again to the smoke-filled space and began removing several pallets stacked high with books and opened five skylights in an effort to get the smoke out.

Incident command was terminated three hours later at 12:15 p.m. and the building was turned back over to management, according to fire officials.

There were no injuries and a fire investigator was dispatched to determine the cause. The business was closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

It was unclear if any damage was done to other businesses that share space in the same building.

Scholastic Book Fairs are week-long, pop-up bookstore events and fundraisers hosted in elementary and middle schools that provide students, teachers and parents access to children's books and educational products.

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