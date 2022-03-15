Firefighters extinguish house fire in Serra Mesa; no injuries reported

SERRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a home in Serra Mesa on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called out to a fire at a one-story home in the 3000 block of Angwin Drive in Serra Mesa at 1:07 p.m. When they arrived, they quickly went to work and had the blaze extinguished at 1:28 p.m., according to Maria Gamez, Public Information Officer for the city of San Diego.

Gamez tells ABC 10 News no one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue four turtles and three iguanas. Two other iguanas remain unaccounted for.

Crew members will remain on the scene for an extended overhaul of the property.

It's unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

