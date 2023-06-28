Firefighters conducting trench rescue at La Jolla construction site

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says it is trying to free a worker trapped in a trench at a construction site of a single-family home in La Jolla.

SDFD responded to reports of a man buried from the waist down at the construction site in the 8400 block of El Paseo Grande around 8 a.m. Wednesday. The construction worker is conscious and alert as fire crews conduct a complex, technical rescue plan to extricate him.

"This is probably one of the more technical and or serious rescues we will probably do all year, so that kind of gives you a level of understanding of where we're at right now," an SDFD battalion chief on the scene told ABC 10News. "It is a very dynamic situation. Everything we do causes one reaction or another, so we have to take those things into account and then work with basically what we're given to remove him."

The battalion chief also said the main danger in this situation is the possibility of the structure to collapse further.

SDFD says it can't verify the extent of the man's injuries until he's out of the trench, but paramedics did administer IVs and gave him pain medication as the rescue was underway.

SDFD Deputy Fire Chief Brian Raines says about 50 first responders are on the scene, including three crews from the department's technical rescue team. OSHA is on the scene as well.

Raines says the man is about 8 to 10 feet down inside the trench. As part of the complex rescue, firefighters had to start removing wood framing of the house before they could work in the trench. Additionally, they're trying to remove a concrete footing that weighs thousands of pounds, which fell into the trench with the worker, according to Raines.

As of 12:15 p.m., the rescue had been going on for more than three hours, and Raines says he's unsure when they'll get the man out.

"We're unsure... it could be 10 minutes, it could be a couple more hours. It really depends on the efforts that we're making," Raines says. "Our technical rescue teams have extensive training in this type of scenario. Our crews are working diligently to try to get him out as soon as we can."

The deputy fire chief also says SDFD doesn't know at this point how the man got trapped in the trench.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.