Firefighters, Border Patrol agents rescue 3 people from tube behind barbed wire near border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire says first responders rescued three people out of a tube in the Tin Can Canyon area, which is east of the Otay Mesa Point of Entry near the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to a Cal Fire spokesperson, firefighters and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents responded to the area around 7:45 a.m. The people were stuck behind a large mass of barbed wire, and it was unclear at this point if they were injured.

The people were freed by 9:30 a.m. and were undergoing medical evaluations.

CBP is taking over the investigation.

Cal Fire sent the following photos to our newsroom:

Cal Fire A photo of the rescue near the Otay Mesa Point of Entry on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Cal Fire Another view of the response for this rescue.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a photojournalist to the area to gather more information.