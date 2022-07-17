Watch Now
Firefighters battling brush fire near border; 60 acres burned, 5% contained

Posted at 2:08 PM, Jul 17, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Firefighters are battling a 60-acre brush fire Sunday southeast of the Otay Reservoir, which Cal Fire reports is five percent contained with “moderate spread.”

Fire officials say the fire was first reported just before noon when “multiple small fires” burned more than 10 acres of brush 1.5 miles south of Lakes Road.

Fire officials say ground access remains difficult and smoky conditions remain.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

