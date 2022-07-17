Firefighters battling brush fire near border; 60 acres burned, 5% contained

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Firefighters are battling a 60-acre brush fire Sunday southeast of the Otay Reservoir, which Cal Fire reports is five percent contained with “moderate spread.”

Fire officials say the fire was first reported just before noon when “multiple small fires” burned more than 10 acres of brush 1.5 miles south of Lakes Road.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire ~1.5 miles south of Otay Lakes Rd southeast of Otay Reservoir. 10+ acres (multiple small fires) in brush. #Border27Fire pic.twitter.com/9jpG23706F — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 17, 2022

Fire officials say ground access remains difficult and smoky conditions remain.

#Border27Fire southeast of Otay Lake [update] Fire is 60 acres, 5% contained with moderate rate of spread. Difficult ground access and smoky conditions remain; multiple agencies engaged in the firefight. pic.twitter.com/JyMXaiGab2 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 17, 2022

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

